Rock Island County announces 24 additional cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Rock Island County have announced an additional 24 cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 426 positive cases.

Of the positive cases, health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department say 23 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and use hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Stay home when you are ill