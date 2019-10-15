Rock Island County board members discuss raising property tax

Rock Island County board members discussed raising property tax at its meeting on Tuesday.

Property taxes are divided into several different areas. The specific property tax that is being considered to rise is the county property tax.

The county property tax makes up 12% of one’s total property tax bill.

The board is considering raising this tax by 8.9%.

Board members said it has to do with inflation, which they said they have little control over.

“We have a responsibility to provide services and those services cost money,” said Jim Snider, Rock Island County Administrator. “We’re not holding our head down asking for it. We’re saying this is the reason we have to do it. Many of the things in government are mandated.”

Board members said that the tax increase will help pay the salaries of over 800 county employees that serve the community.

“It pays for the sheriff and deputies. It pays for the court system in Rock Island County. It pays for Veterans affairs in the county. And a portion of it goes to a county-owned nursing home,” said board member Kai Swanson.

This was the board’s first reading to consider the tax increase.

Board members said they will decide next month whether or not they will add the property tax increase to their budget.