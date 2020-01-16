Rock Island County considering selling Hope Creek Care Center for $6 million

Rock Island County Board members are now considering selling the county-owned Hope Creek Care Center for $6 million.

Last night, the county board revealed that was the highest offer for the center in East Moline.

The problem is, the county still owes $7.2 million on the building.

The board was told lack of permanent employees at the center and a saturation of nursing home beds in the area diminished its value.

The pending purchase agreement with Aperion Care could be finalized in the coming days, and a vote on the contract could happen Jan. 27.