Rock Island County health officials announce 25 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department has announced 25 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

This announcement brings the total in Rock Island County to 129 cases.

Officials provided the following information on the new cases:

• A man in his 60s who is being treated at a local hospital

• A man in his 30s who is being treated at a local hospital

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

The Health Department said no additional information regarding these cases is available, citing federal privacy laws.