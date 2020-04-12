Rock Island County health officials announce 25 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sun 2:40 PM, Apr 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department has announced 25 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

This announcement brings the total in Rock Island County to 129 cases.

Officials provided the following information on the new cases:

• A man in his 60s who is being treated at a local hospital
• A man in his 30s who is being treated at a local hospital
• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

The Health Department said no additional information regarding these cases is available, citing federal privacy laws.

 