Rock Island County health officials announce 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department announced 17 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bring the total number of cases to 353.

Officials said there were 20 hospitalized patients on Saturday.

The new cases include the following:

· Woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· Woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· Woman in her teens who is isolating at home

· Girl younger than 15 who is isolating at home

· Man in his 90s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· Man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· Man in his teens who is isolating at home