Rock Island County health officials announce new COVID-19 cases, including one additional death

Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department have announced seven new cases of COVID-19 as well as an additional death.

Rock Island County Health Department officials said there have been a total of 360 cases county-wide. According to the department, 19 patients remain hospitalized.

The health department said the patient who died was a man in his 50s. He had been treated at a hospital in Peoria.

“We extend our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department.

Ludwig said, “We urge everyone to stay home as much as possible to give our older and more vulnerable residents the best chance not to get sick.”

Officials reported the following information on the seven additional positive COVID-19 cases:

• Woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

• Woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• Woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• Woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• Man in his 80s who is isolating at home

• Man in his 70s who is isolating at home

• Man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Citing federal privacy laws, officials said no additional information is available regarding these cases.