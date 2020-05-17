Rock Island County health officials announce new cases, including 1 additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department has announced six new positive COVID-19 cases, plus an additional death.

Officials say the person who died is a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been 20 deaths in the county related to the virus, according to health officials.

Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department said, “we are saddened that another Rock Island County resident has died from COVID-19."

"We urge Quad-City residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a facial covering when you have to go out, and wash your hands frequently. Our most vulnerable residents are depending on you to do your part to keep all of us as safe as possible," said Ludwig.

Officials released the following information about the additional six COVID-19 cases, which bring the total number county-wide to 627:

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

No additional information was released regarding the new cases.