Rock Island County health officials report 10 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 822.

Officials said there are currently three hospitalized patients and the number of deaths stands at 28.

The new cases are:

- A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

- A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.