Rock Island County health officials report 10 new COVID-19 cases

Rock Island Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 822.
Officials said there are currently three hospitalized patients and the number of deaths stands at 28.
The new cases are:
- A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
- A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.