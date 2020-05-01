Rock Island County health officials report 13 additional COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 are being reported out of Rock Island County.
This brings the county's total to 448 positive cases. Of those, 22 patients are currently in the hospital.
The new cases are:
- A man in his 40s who is being treated in a local hospital
- A man in his 70s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
- A male child younger than 1 who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her teens who is isolating at home
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:
- Stay home as much as possible
- Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and use hand
sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
- Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies
- Stay home when you are ill