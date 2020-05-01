Rock Island County health officials report 13 additional COVID-19 cases

Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 are being reported out of Rock Island County.

This brings the county's total to 448 positive cases. Of those, 22 patients are currently in the hospital.

The new cases are:

- A man in his 40s who is being treated in a local hospital

- A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

- A male child younger than 1 who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

- Stay home as much as possible

- Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and use hand

sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

- Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

- Stay home when you are ill

