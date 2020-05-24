Rock Island County health officials report 4 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number in the county to 675. The death toll from this virus stands at 25 in the county.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

Officials couldn't provide any additional information due to healthcare privacy laws

Health Officials provided additional information to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

· Staying home as much as possible

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Staying home when you are ill

