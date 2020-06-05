Rock Island County lifts curfew; says they will reinstate it if necessary

The curfew has been lifted in both Scott County and in Rock Island County.

Officials with the East Moline Police Department posted to Facebook Friday morning with the announcement.

The announcement showed that the mayors of Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Silvis and Milan have lifted the curfew that was originally ordered on June 1.

"The communities will be monitoring activity closely," officials said in the release. "And if an incident occurs that justifies it, the curfew will be reinstated."

Officials in Scott County announced Friday morning they were also rescinding the curfew that was in effect.