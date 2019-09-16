Rock Island County looking for community input for development of land use plan

Rock Island County officials are hoping to get community input for the development of a comprehensive land-use plan update for the county.

The plan will lay the foundation for future growth and development in Rock Island County for the next 15 to 20 years.

Residents can participate at the following location.

- Niabi Zoo Oceans Gallery on Monday, Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

No registration is required.

During the meeting, community members will learn about the comprehensive planning process and have a chance to give input on how land may be developed in the future.

A Steering Committee of volunteers is guiding the plan development and will make recommendations to the County Board for the update. Staff from the Bi-State Regional Commission will facilitate the meeting which is open to the public.