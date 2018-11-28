Rock Island County property tax increase approved

Another property tax increase for Rock Island County was approved at Tuesday night's county board meeting. You may have heard that there is a 11.9% property tax increase going into effect- but that's a bit misleading. When you pay your property tax bill, only a portion of that goes to Rock Island County and it's only that portion that is going to have an increase.

For a bit of perspective, if you own a home valued at $100,000, you will see your bill go up by about 3 dollars a month which works out to be a bit more than $30 per year. KWQC's Emily Blume spoke to county board member Kai Swanson and he broke it down like this, “The first thing to understand is that your county tax- when you write that check, you write it for a dollar, only 11 cents goes to rock island county. So if I increase this 11 cents by 12% percent, I am increasing it by a penny and 1/3.”

That's not a huge amount but it is still concerning to people within the area. Debbie Johnson says, “I don't think they should do that because we've had tax increase after tax increase and I believe the tax increases in Illinois are driving the businesses away.”

Keri Schwanekamp is thinking about buying a home in Rock Island County but these tax increases are concerning. “I don't want to have to choose to live further away based on an insignificant tax increase but I will if I am going to be facing significantly more tax raises later on down the road.”

You'll see this increase reflected on tax bills that will be sent out in the spring of 2019.

