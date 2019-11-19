Rock Island County raises 2020 property tax, residents speak out

Rock Island County board members voted to increase county property tax at its meeting on Tuesday.

Members approved the vote 12-9. Rock Island County property tax will increase by 8.9% in 2020.

For example, if you have a $100,000 house you will pay an additional $24 more in property tax.

Before the vote, several residents showed up to the board’s Truth in Taxation Hearing, which was held to hear them out before the final decision.

“We just can’t afford this type of taxation,” said Rock Island resident Jim Uribe. “Rock Island has lost 2,800 people between 2010 and 2016. It’s because of extreme taxation.”

The board discussed raising the tax during its meeting in October.

Members told TV6 that the increase has to do with inflation, which they said they have little control over at a county level.

At the meeting on Tuesday, residents suggested the board cut back on its number of members to avoid this tax.

The board said this tax increase will help pay the salaries of over 800 county employees that serve the community.