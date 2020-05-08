Rock Island County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19; one additional death

Rock Island County health officials have announced one additional death due to COVID-19 and 15 additional new cases.

The Rock Island County Health Department reports that a man in his 80's has died due to COVID-19. His death brings the total to 18 in Rock Island County.

“We are once again saddened to report a death of a Rock Island County resident due to COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We all are vulnerable to contracting this deadly virus. To protect yourself and others, please stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and practice social distancing when going out for food and essential supplies, and wash your hands frequently.”

In addition, the health department reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 563 cases. Currently, 19 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 70s who is being treated in a hospital

· A man in his 60s who is being treated in a hospital

· A woman in her 60s who is being treated in a hospital

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.