Rock Island County reports 16 additional cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County have reported 16 new cases of COVID-19; this brings the county total to 614.
Fourteen of those total cases are currently in the hospital.
Officials say the county's death toll remains at 19.
The new cases are:
· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:
· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies