Rock Island County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 587 cases. Currently, 18 patients are hospitalized. The county’s death toll stands at 18.

The new cases are:

• A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A person of unspecified gender in the 40s age bracket who is isolating at home

• A person of unspecified gender in the 40s age bracket who is isolating at home

The State of Illinois reports 1,266 new cases and 54 additional deaths.

