Rock Island County reports 21 additional COVID-19 cases; county total at 150

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County is now at 150 after officials announced an additional 21 new cases.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 50s who is being treated in a local hospital

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We continue to urge Quad Citians to help us all by:

· Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

· Staying home when you are ill.