Rock Island County reports 21st coronavirus death Monday

A man in his 90s is the latest person to die from the coronavirus in Rock Island County, the health department said Monday.

To-date, 21 Rock Island County residents have died.

“We are sorry to report another death due to COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We all are vulnerable to contracting this deadly virus. To protect yourself and others, please stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and practice social distancing when going out for food and essential supplies, and wash your hands frequently.”

In addition, the health department is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 641. As of Monday afternoon, 15 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

• A man in his 70s who is being treated in a hospital

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A male infant younger than 1 who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home