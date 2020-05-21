Rock Island County reports 25th coronavirus death

The Rock Island County Health Department has reported its 25th death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The person is a woman in her 80s who had been isolating at home, according to the health department.

“We are saddened to report that another member of our community has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge the public to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by observing Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order for its full duration and washing their hands frequently. Our most vulnerable residents need your help.”

The health department on Thursday also reported four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 652. Twenty patients were hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

The new cases are:

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

