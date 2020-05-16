Rock Island County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

Health officials in Rock Island County have reported seven new cases of COVID-19; this brings the county total to 621.

The county's death toll from the virus stands at 19.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 65 who is being treated in a hospital

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A girl in her teens who is isolating at home