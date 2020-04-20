Rock Island County reports COVID-19 death, announces six additional cases

Health officials in Rock Island County have announced a woman in her 70's has died from COVID-19. This brings the county total to five deaths.

Officials say she was being treated in a local hospital.

“We extended our deepest sympathies to her family,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “This virus is very dangerous to older people and people who have underlying health concerns. We strongly urge everyone to stay at home to give our vulnerable residents the best chance not to get sick.”

Health officials also announced six new additional cases of COVID-19. These six new cases brings the county's total to 268 confirmed cases. Twenty of those patients are being treated in a hospital.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part by:

· Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Staying home when you are ill