Rock Island County reports five new cases of COVID-19; death tolls remains at 28

Five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported out of Rock Island County.

Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department say this brings the county's total to 791. One patient remains in the hospital for treatment.

The death tolls remains at 28.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies