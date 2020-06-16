Rock Island County reports one additional COVID-19 case on Tuesday

One new case of COVID-19 has been reported out of Rock Island County. Health officials say this now brings the county total to 783.

There are no patients in the hospital seeking treatment.

The number of deaths stands at 28.

The new case is a man in his 40s who is isolating at home. No additional information regarding this case is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies