Rock Island County reports two additional COVID-19 cases; county total at 21

Health officials in Rock Island County are now reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county; bringing the county total to 21.

On Wednesday, health officials announced three additional cases in Rock Island County.

The two new cases are:

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

"We continue to encourage you to help us to drive home the recommendations about social distancing," Rock Island County health officials said. "While many of the public places where we find ourselves are not open, we still all need to do our part to minimize the spread of illness."

Please help us all by:

· Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

· Staying home when you are ill.

If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.