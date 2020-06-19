Rock Island County reports two additional COVID-19 cases; total now at 793

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County health officials announced two new additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the county total to 793.
There is currently one patient in the hospital seeking treatment.
The county's death toll remains at 28.
The new cases are:
· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:
· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies