Rock Island County reports two additional COVID-19 cases; total now at 793

Rock Island County health officials announced two new additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the county total to 793.

There is currently one patient in the hospital seeking treatment.

The county's death toll remains at 28.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies