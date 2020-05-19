Rock Island County reports two additional deaths, 4 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department has reported two additional deaths of patients with COVID-19. A man in his 30's and a man in his 60's have both died; this brings the county total to 23.

“Today we are reporting the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the county,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are saddened by every one of our residents who have lost their life to this illness. We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

Four new COVID-19 cases were also reported in Rock Island County, bringing the total number to 645. Currently, 14 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

· A male infant younger than 1 who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies