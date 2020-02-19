Rock Island County sheriff, state's attorney to hold press briefing Wednesday on EIU student's lawsuit

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos and State's Attorney Dora Villarreal will hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a lawsuit filed by Eastern Illinois University student Jaylen Butler.

Butler is suing officers from the Hampton Police Department, the East Moline Police Department, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, citing false arrest, excessive detention, and excessive use of force.

The lawsuit stems from an alleged incident on February 24, 2019.

The suit was filed in the Central District of Illinois by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois on behalf of Jaylan Butler, who is the only African American member of the university's swim team.

