Rock Island Fire Department reminds residents of extension cord dangers

The Rock Island Fire Department is reminding residents about the dangers of extension cords.

A recent fire in Rock Island was caused by the "use and abuse of extension cords", according to fire officials.

"In fact, we continue to see many fires in Rock Island each year from this very same cause," fire officials said. "The Fire Code is very clear that "extension cords shall not be used in place of permanent wiring". What makes matters worse, is when large high-demand items such as appliances are plugged into extension cords."

Officials ask that residents keep their families safe by taking a look at their homes to eliminate the use of extension cords.

"Especially if they are used in conjunction with appliances or other items that use a large amount of electricity," fire officials said.

If you would like to know more please contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 309-732-2803.