Rock Island Fire Dept. donates power cot, stair chair to Black Hawk College's EMS program

The Rock Island Fire Department has donated a power cot and stair chair to the EMS program at Black Hawk College. This is according to officials with the community college.

"Thanks to the Rock Island Fire Department, Black Hawk College now has a Stryker power cot and a Stryker stair chair that students in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program can use," officials said in a release.

The fire department’s EMS coordinator, Chris Rogers, recently delivered the cot and chair to the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. The department was replacing the used equipment and knew the college could use it.

“These will be great additions for students to prepare them for a career in EMS,” said Marci Miner, director of the college’s EMS program. The college was going to have to buy another cot in the near future “since our older ones are beginning to really show wear,” she said.

“The new cot is battery operated and can raise and lower at the push of a button,” Miner said. “It is also current to what surrounding services are using.”

The additional cot and chair mean more students will be able to work with equipment at the same time.

The donated equipment helps the college prepare future paramedics and EMTs to work in the community.

“We truly appreciate all of Rock Island Fire Department’s support over the years and hope to continue this great relationship,” Miner said.