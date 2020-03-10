Rock Island High School choir performs with Foreigner at Adler Theatre

Rock Island High School choir students had an opportunity to sing with a legendary band on Tuesday at the Adler Theatre in Davenport!

Students performed with Foreigner during their number one hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Julie Heber was there to watch her daughter Charly Heber perform with the school’s choir.

“I’m really excited for the kids, Charly and all of her friends,” Julie said. “They are going to have so much fun tonight. I think it's a great opportunity to be with Foreigner. It was a band that we went to in our 20’s and 30’s and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Charly, a Rock Island High School senior said it was special to have her mom there to watch.

“I’m excited because it’s a big opportunity,” Charly said.

Foreigner has done performances like this with students all around the country. Its bass player Jeff Pilson told TV6 they do it to help raise money for high school music programs.

“With schools having funding problems all over the country generally one of the first things to go is the music program,” Pilson said. “We want to help in any way we can to help raise money for the music programs. I myself was educated in public school music education. It means a lot to me. It’s very close to my heart.”

Foreigner donated $500 to the Rock Island High School chorus program.