Rock Island High School choir to perform with Foreigner at Adler Theatre

Foreigner is performing at the Adler Theatre in March and will be joined by the Rock Island High School choir.

According to Foreigner's website, the band started involving local high school choirs on tour about seven years ago to raise awareness about the band's fundraising partner, the Grammy Foundation, which raises funds for high school music and arts programs.

The marketing director for Foreigner, John Lappen, says the Rock Island High School choir will be performing "I Want to Know What Love Is" with the band onstage on Tuesday, March 10.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com.

Foreigner is behind some of rock and roll's biggest hits, including "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Feels Like The First Time" and "I Want To Know What Love Is."