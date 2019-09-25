Rock Island High School placed on lockdown after "not credible" threat was made

Rock Island High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after school officials received a tip of a threat.

School officials tell TV6 that while the threat was "not credible", they placed the school on a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The lockdown began at 8:25 a.m. and was lifted at 9 a.m.

"Police investigated the threat and determined that it was not credible," school officials tell TV6. "The safety of staff and of our students is a top priority in the Rock Island-Milan School District."

Officials with the Rock Island Police Department tell TV6 that staff at the high school were alerted by student(s) that had overheard another student making what they believed to be a threat. Police tell TV6 that the high school liaison responded with additional officers to investigate and there they determined that it was unfounded.

During this time a TV6 viewer said they heard that the hospital was also on lockdown. Hospital officials tell TV6 that they were on a brief lockdown as a precautionary measure.

"We responded proactively to early reports of a potential incident at a nearby school," hospital officials told TV6. "We took steps to protect the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and community which is always our top priority."

