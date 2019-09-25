Rock Island High School placed on lockdown after "not credible" threat was made

Rock Island High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after school officials received a tip of a threat.

School officials tell TV6 that while the threat was "not credible", they placed the school on a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The lockdown began at 8:25 a.m. and was lifted at 9 a.m.

"Police investigated the threat and determined that it was not credible," school officials tell TV6. "The safety of staff and of our students is a top priority in the Rock Island-Milan School District."

