Rock Island High School students fall sick after eating marijuana gummies

The Rock Island School District said a “few students” were treated by the school nurse after becoming nauseous after eating marijuana-laced gummy bears.

According to a school district spokesperson, a student handed the gummy bears out before school. The School Resource Officer is investigating the incident and said the student will face consequences.

Students who fell ill were taken to the school nurse and parents were notified. A district spokesperson says one student was taken to the doctor by their parents.

The district said it does not have an exact number on how many students became sick, but said the number is small.

