The Rock Island Public Library is now offering contact-free curbside pick-up starting today, May 26. It's part of their reopening plan as there is still no access to library buildings.

Curbside is available now during limited hours by appointment only at both locations. Materials must be requested in advance either online or by phone.

Due dates have been extended until June 26th for items checked out before the shut down. No fines will be given out.