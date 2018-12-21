Rock Island-Milan Board of Education announces new superintendent of schools

The Rock Island-Milan Board of Education has announced Dr. Reginald Lawrence II has been selected to lead RIMSD #41 as the new Superintendent of Schools.

School officials say Lawrence will replace current Superintendent Dr. Mike Oberhaus who is retiring after 32 years of service.

More from the school district's announcement is attached below.

"Dr. Lawrence, most recently a Regional Superintendent with the Milwaukee (WI) Public Schools, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position and has served a total of 28 years in public education. Since 2010, Dr. Lawrence has served as Regional Superintendent for the Milwaukee (WI) Public Schools. For the past several years, he has served as the educational leader for 35 schools with a student enrollment of more than 14,500 in grades Kindergarten through 12. In this capacity, Dr. Lawrence was instrumental in the development and implementation of District and School Improvement Plans, directly managing multi-million-dollar budgets ethically with sound responsible judgement. Among the numerous duties successfully performed, Dr. Lawrence developed the "Regional School Visit" initiative that actively integrated central office resources to schools and the community; led the Innovative Region, a group of lowest performing schools, designed to lower suspension rates and increase academic achievement; and ensured that each school under his leadership had had a highly qualified, effective principal or educational leader through the application of professional standards, support, professional development and accountability.

Prior to his most recent position, Dr. Lawrence spent 20 years within the Milwaukee Public Schools as a teacher, an assistant principal and finally served ten years as principal at Bruce Elementary, School of Humanities Small High, and Ninety-Fifth Elementary. He has served as an instructor for the Professional Urban Teaching Linking Seminar at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is a former member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard serving more than 18 years with distinction and honor.

Dr. Lawrence earned his Doctorate of Education from the National Louis University in Milwaukee Wisconsin in 2016. He holds an Administrative Leadership Certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He earned a Master's of Science in Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education with a Minor in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater.

"I am excited by this incredible opportunity to serve the children and families of Rock Island and Milan," said Dr. Lawrence.

Dr. Lawrence will begin his duties on July 1, 2019."