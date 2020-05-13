Rock Island-Milan School District adapts to virtual learning

The closure of schools is challenging educators across the country, including in the Rock Island-Milan School District.

(KWQC)

"All across the United States, across the world, our educators are stepping up to the plate," Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District, said.

As education is now virtual because of COVID-19, educators and students had to quickly adapt to a different way of classroom learning.

"It's not like preparing for a snow day and going a couple of days. This is something that has forced us to grow up really fast. It's forced teachers and parents who may not have been very tech-savvy, you've been forced into it. This is how you have to live now," Dr. Lawrence.

The Rock Island-Milan School District has nearly 6,000 enrolled students . One obstacle the district has faced is making sure students have access to computers and internet at home.

Since March 17, the district has distributed over 2,000 devices for students without computers at home.

"Early on we did a survey to find out who had internet service and who needed that technology," Dr. Lawrence said, "We still realized if you didn't have internet access, you probably didn't get to take the survey. Then schools started to do the robocalls. We talked to families as they came in through our meal distribution centers."

The district has also worked with local internet providers to make sure students are able to complete their assignments and lessons at home.

"For a number of our families to not have access to internet or not have enough bandwidth to work with the number of devices they use at home, that's another issue or problem," Dr. Lawrence.

As everyone adapts to a new way of life, flexibility remains important for teachers and families.

"The response from the community and our families has been great to help us get through it," Dr. Lawrence.

The district has begun discussions about what instruction in the fall could look like, but a plan has not been announced yet because health guidelines continue to change.