Rock Island-Milan School District, superintendent looking to the future

The Rock Island-Milan School District is looking to the future.

Rock Island-Milan's new superintendent, Dr. Reginald Lawrence, has a new plan of action for the district. (KWQC)

The district's new superintendent has a new plan of action, and he announced it just days after the State of Illinois cited the district for using excessive exclusionary disciplinary measures. That's when students are pulled out of class or an activity because of behavior.

Dr. Reginald Lawrence has been on the job since June, and he says he is excited to be in the district, even with the recent citation from the Illinois State Board of Education.

The district was cited for exclusionary disciplinary measures for three consecutive years. Those years were 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Because of the citation, the district has to come up with a plan to reduce the exclusionary disciplinary measures.

Following his state of the school address on Tuesday, Dr. Lawrence recognized the state's concern. He said part of solving the problem begins with focusing on the students emotionally, physically and academically.

Dr. Lawrence wants students and staff to form better relationships and to have more conversations about making good decisions.

"When teachers fully understand their students, and when students know that they have someone who cares about them, truly, they'll run through a brick wall for them, That is going to be one of the ways that we turn that whole suspension piece. There's alternatives to that, but it starts with having a great relationship," Dr. Lawrence said.

Dr. Lawrence said one of the things he believes will help the district move forward is communication. He said he wants to make sure the relationships students have with staff makes them feel welcome and supported.

Dr. Lawrence has been working in public education for 28 years. He came from Milwaukee Public Schools.