One person shot, three other shots fired incidents investigated in Rock Island overnight

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 39-year-old man was shot in Rock Island early Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Rock Island police are investigating three other gun-related incidents.
According to a Rock Island police report, the male victim was found with a gunshot would near the 1200 block of 14th Street around 1:56 a.m. Sunday morning.
His condition is unknown at this time.
The report shows three other incidents of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Those include:
400 block of 9th Street in Rock Island at approximately 10:05 p.m. Saturday night.
600 block of 41st Street in Rock Island at approximately 11:57 p.m. Saturday night.
1700 block of 7th Street in Rock Island at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday Morning.
It is not known at this time if the incidents are related.
TV-6 has reached out to the Rock Island Police Department for more information. A sergeant there told TV-6 they're all ongoing investigations and no other information could be released.