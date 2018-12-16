One person shot, three other shots fired incidents investigated in Rock Island overnight

A 39-year-old man was shot in Rock Island early Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Rock Island police are investigating three other gun-related incidents.

According to a Rock Island police report, the male victim was found with a gunshot would near the 1200 block of 14th Street around 1:56 a.m. Sunday morning.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The report shows three other incidents of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Those include:

400 block of 9th Street in Rock Island at approximately 10:05 p.m. Saturday night.

600 block of 41st Street in Rock Island at approximately 11:57 p.m. Saturday night.

1700 block of 7th Street in Rock Island at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday Morning.

It is not known at this time if the incidents are related.

TV-6 has reached out to the Rock Island Police Department for more information. A sergeant there told TV-6 they're all ongoing investigations and no other information could be released.

