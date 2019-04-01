Rock Island Police respond to possible shooting, neighbors heard multiple shots

Rock Island Police responded to a possible shooting Monday night.

According to neighbors near 9th Avenue and 14 1/2 Street, police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. One neighbor told TV6 she heard 20 or more shots be fired and then saw a man laying in a yard with people around him. She believes he was shot in the leg.

The neighbor told TV6 she saw a woman also being loaded into an ambulance but it is unclear what her injuries were.

Police have about a block of 14 1/2 Street shut down between 9th and 10th Avenues.

