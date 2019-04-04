Rock Island Police search for men who used a stolen credit card

Police are searching for two men who used a stolen credit card at several locations.

On March 21, 2019, the victim accidentally left her debit card behind in 7-Eleven in Rock Island. By the time she realized it was missing and cancelled the card, the suspects had attempted to use it at 4 locations. The larger purchases they attempted were declined.

One of the subjects was wearing a gray hoody with writing in the front of it, a dark stocking cap and had a mustache. The other subject was wearing a blue hoody. He had a fade haircut and had a mustache, goatee and an earring in his left ear.

If you recognize these guys call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.