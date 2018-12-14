Rock Island Police searching for woman wanted on Forgery and Loan Fraud charges

Police are searching for a woman who they say is wanted on Forgery and Loan Fraud charges.

Police say 26-year-old Rachael Harris is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department and was listed as wanted as of Thursday, Dec. 13.

Harris is described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3" and approximately 135 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.