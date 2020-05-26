Rock Island Public Library to provide WiFi to select neighborhoods for those in need of connection

The Rock Island Public Library is sending mobile WiFi to neighborhoods!

"To help fill the need for digital connectivity while library buildings are closed for COVID-19, the Rock Island Public Library is temporarily repurposing its Library2Go vehicle as a traveling hotspot," officials said in a press release.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 26, the mobile library will stop in selected neighborhoods to provide mobile WiFi connections for up to 30 devices at a time. This will be from Monday through Thursday. .

The service will assist Rock Island and Milan residents who are in need of internet connection to fill out the Census, apply for jobs, check on unemployment or other tasks officials said.

There will be no public entry onto the vehicle.

Weekly WiFi stops include:

Mondays:

- 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Cascade Gardens Apartments, 655 Cascade Garden Dr Rock Island

- 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Longfellow Elementary, 4198 7th Avenue, Rock Island

Tuesdays:

- 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.: Century Woods Apartments, 1400 5th St, Rock Island

- 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.: Village Woods Apartments, 300 20th Avenue W, Milan

Wednesdays:

- 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.: Heather Ridge Apartments, 9500 14th St W, Rock Island

- 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.: Longfellow Elementary

Thursdays:

- 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.: Cascade Gardens Apartments

- 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.: Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street

Fridays and Saturdays: No scheduled routes.

These stops provide WiFi access only. Participants may park or stand outside the vehicle, maintaining six-foot social distancing.

“Just text the phone number on our sign and you'll receive the information to connect,” said Christina Nobiling, Rock Island Public Library Mobile Library coordinator. “We’re working with the Quad Cities Complete Count Committee to help the Quad Cities count in the 2020 Census, and this is a great opportunity to take a few minutes and fill out that form online,” she added.

For more details about Rock Island Public Library services and virtual events during the COVID-19 shutdown, visit this website. Or you can follow the Library social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Rock Island Public Library Imagine Your Story virtual summer reading challenges and events start June 1.