Rock Island Sheriff's Office reacts to Fulton County Sheriff Deputy killed in the line of duty

When a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty, agencies come together.

“There's probably no more difficult death to deal with than that. It’s a pain, it's lasting, it takes a long time for an agency to overcome it. It takes a long time for members of the agency who are directly involved with it to overcome it,” says

Chief Deputy of the Rock Island Sheriff's Office Steve Venhuizen.

19 law enforcement officers across the country have been feloniously killed in the line of duty this year

according to the FBI.

Venhuizen says when law enforcement answer a call they never know what is going to happen.

“Unfortunately for most of these incidents they are very instantaneous and that's what we have to deal with and that's why you train and prepare before you go into these situations. And that's why when these tragic situations happen we take a look at it we analyze it,” says Venhuizen.

"We put a face with each number of death that has happened across the united states and we find out what the trends were what the situation were and we try to better ourselves to prevent anything in the future from happening like that,” Venhuizen adds.

And they say the community’s support helps remind them that they are supported and that there is still good in the world.

“It's huge it brings back a sense of humility to each and every member of the agency to know that not everybody that is out there is against you. I think here in the Quad Cities we share that support of the community as a whole. One of those things is that when you come into law enforcement and you may grow accustomed to as you reach out in your career. Not everyone out there is the bad guy. There are plenty of good people that we deal with,” says Venhuizen.

Chris Carter contributed to this report

