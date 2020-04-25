Rock Island St. Mary's Catholic Church held drive-up confession

St. Mary’s Catholic Church offered a drive-up confession on Saturday in Rock Island.

People had the option to remain anonymous by confessing around a brick wall. They could also meet face to face while staying inside their car.

“I have really missed seeing everyone, and, you know, I've still been saying the prayers everyday, keeping our usual schedule of all of our prayers and our masses but it is definitely not the same without the people being physically present,” said St. Mary’s Catholic Church Father Luke Spanagel. “I’m definitely strengthened by praying together but I miss everyone a lot. Even with some distance here and not in our usual setting it is nice to be able to have that connection."

Father Spanagel said that the church will try to do this on a regular basis until it is able to get back to its normal routine.