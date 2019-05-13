Rock Island 'Unplugged' event

The City of Rock Island is holding the second installment of "Rock Island Unplugged" Thursday, May 16th at The Establishment (220 19th Street / ComedySportz) downtown Rock Island from 5:30 - 7:30 pm.

Rock Island Unplugged is an informal yet structured event that gives Rock Island citizens direct access to City Officials. Mayor Mike Thoms, City Manager, Randy Tweet and all Directors from every City department will be on hand. Its purpose is to initiate and conduct an open dialogue about current City happenings in a setting outside the confines of City Hall. There will be opening statements by Mayor Thoms and Randy Tweet, followed by introductions to all City Directors and an open Q&A held directly after. All questions, suggestions for the City or general statements from the community are welcome.

The doors will open at 5:30 pm and panel discussions will begin at 6:00 pm. Hors d’ oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided to attendees. A cash bar will also be available.

Mayor Mike Thoms says, “Since my time as Mayor I’ve tried to establish more transparency and real open-door policy. It’s important that our citizens get to know the people who run their city daily and this event will give people a chance to do that. We had a great night at the first “Unplugged” and gained good insight from citizens that participated in discussions. We’re looking forward to doing it all again and hope to see a lot of people there!”